SWAT team responding to situation involving possible armed break-in suspect in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team is responding to a situation at a home on Broadway in Methuen, officials said.

Law enforcement officers were called to a multi-family home Tuesday morning following a report of an armed break-in suspect who was held up inside an apartment, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Residents at 91 Broadway have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents of rooming house on broadway in Methuen have been evacuated with possible armed suspect inside #7news pic.twitter.com/PipiRuYJUy — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 2, 2019

Photos from the scene showed a number of heavily-armed officers patrolling the area.

Broadway from Brown Street to Center Street has been closed to traffic.

The public is being urged to stay away from the area until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)