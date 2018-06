METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A SWAT team responded to a barricade situation in Methuen Wednesday morning after a man getting served a warrant fled into an attic, police said.

The wanted man ran from officers after they arrived at College Lane with a warrant around 7:30 a.m.

Methuen police are urging people to stay away from the area as authorities stage the scene.

NEMLEC swat team assisting Methuen police with suspect being served warrant hiding in attic #7News pic.twitter.com/eTR5zBid9Y — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 13, 2018

