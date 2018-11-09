SWAT team responds after a tense standoff in a Rockland home

A suspect is in custody after shots were reportedly fired inside a Rockland home Friday night.

State police, SWAT teams and local police all responded to reports of shots fired at 10 Chestnut Circle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officers set up a perimeter around the location to ensure the safety of the public.

Officers were able to make contact with the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident, police say.

The State Police Bomb Squad has been called to search the residence for explosives.

It is unclear if there was anyone else inside the home at the time.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

