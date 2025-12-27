LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man safely walked out of a Leominster home Friday with his hands up after an hours-long standoff involving a SWAT team and police in which the man barricaded himself inside for hours.

Police, K9 units and a SWAT team surrounded the home on Union Street for much of the day, setting up a secure perimeter.

State police said the man inside the home was armed. Crisis negotiators worked for hours trying to talk him out safely.

Neighbors said they were shocked to see all of this unfold in their normally quiet neighborhood.

“Little nervous being home too, knowing that this is going on right down the street,” said Nicole Chiumento, who lives nearby. “It’s a nice neighborhood so seeing something like this is very out of the blue. It’s a sad situation regardless no matter what’s going on in there, I know someone needs help and it’s just sad.”

Polive have not yet identified the man in the home, or revealed why they were searching for him.

No other details were immediately available.

