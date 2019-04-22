SWAT team responds to incident in Carver that prompted shelter-in-place order

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team was called to Carver on Monday morning to assist with the safe removal of a resident with a mental health issue, officials said.

Carver police, along with a SEMLEC SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to Copper Lantern Lane and a reverse 911 call ordering a shelter in place was sent to area residents as authorities worked to remove the resident.

Police say the matter resolved peacefully and the resident was taken to the hospital for help.

The shelter in place has since been lifted.

