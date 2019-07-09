SWAT team responds to incident involving barricaded man with gun in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team was called to a house in Randolph late Monday night after police responded to an incident involving an armed barricaded man.

Officers responding to a report of a man armed with a gun who was threatening to harm others at a home on Paine Road about 9:50 p.m. called for a MetroLEC SWAT team when they learned there was a woman inside the house with him, according to Randolph Police Chief William Pace.

After setting up a perimeter and negotiating with the man, whose name was not released, he surrendered peacefully around 1 a.m. and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. A handgun was recovered from the house and seized as evidence.

The incident remains under investigation and criminal charges are likely.

