Swat team responds to standoff at Manchester, NH hotel

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A SWAT team and multiple police have responded to a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire after police say people have barricaded themselves inside Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the Quality Inn in the area of John E. Devine Drive about 7:31 p.m. for reports of shots fired say additional shots were fired and there are barricaded subjects inside of the hotel, according to Manchester police.

Multiple officers and a SWAT team are on the scene, and the area is closed to through traffic in the areas of John E. Devine Drive at South Willow Street and John E. Devine Drive at March Avenue, police say.

One person was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

As a precautionary measure, officials evacuated the hotel.

No further information was immediately available.

