SWAT team responds to standoff inside Revere apartment after shooting

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team and multiple police have responded to an apartment complex in Revere where a second suspect has barricaded themselves inside following a shooting Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot outside of the Cinco De Mayo restaurant on Centennial Avenue around 7:30 p.m. took a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the hospital.

At least one person has been taken into custody but, police are still working to apprehend another suspect.

“I just heard a big bang and I thought it was a firework,” Jimmy Othmer, who lives nearby, said. “It was like one single big shot.”

Evidence markers are scattered around the scene. One is placed next to a cellphone that was sitting on the sidewalk.

A state police spokesman confirmed the victim is alive but he is said to be in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

SWAT has arrived in Revere. They’re also using flood lights on a ladder truck to light up apartment building. A suspect related to earlier shooting believed to be inside. pic.twitter.com/XF7med6CoZ — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) July 19, 2019

