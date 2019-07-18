SWAT team responds to standoff inside Revere apartment after shooting

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team and multiple police have responded to an apartment complex in Revere where a second suspect has barricaded themselves inside following a shooting Thursday night.
Officers responding to a report of a person shot outside of the Cinco De Mayo restaurant on Centennial Avenue around 7:30 p.m. took a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the hospital.
At least one person has been taken into custody but, police are still working to apprehend another suspect.
“I just heard a big bang and I thought it was a firework,” Jimmy Othmer, who lives nearby, said. “It was like one single big shot.”
Evidence markers are scattered around the scene. One is placed next to a cellphone that was sitting on the sidewalk.
A state police spokesman confirmed the victim is alive but he is said to be in critical condition.
No additional information was immediately available.
