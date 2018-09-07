SWAT team searching for suspect after fatal shooting in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – A SWAT team is assisting with a search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Friday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 367 Hanover St. about 11 a.m. found a victim, who was transported a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Manchester police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are now searching for a suspect, who was described as a white man who was last seen running away from the rear of 367 Hanover St.

A Manchester police SWAT team is currently searching for the suspect in the area of 332 Hanover St.

As of Friday night, Central High School remained in a “secure campus” mode, according to Dr. Vargas, the city’s Superintendent of Schools.

“As you know the Manchester Police Department advised Central enter a “Secure Campus” status due to police activity in the area. This police activity continues and Central High School remains in a “Secure Campus.” At this time the district is preparing to provide sandwiches, snacks and water to all students and staff who remain in the building. This is an unfortunate situation but the safety of students and staff must come first. As soon as the Manchester Police Department advises us of changing conditions allowing us to change the current status we will inform you about the next steps to be taken to dismiss students in a safe and orderly manner,” Vargas said in a statement.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

The Office of Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald is assisting the Manchester Police Department with an investigation.

Crime scene in Manchester, NH after a male is shot and killed. Tonight a building is surrounded and city blocks are tapped off — the suspect may be barricaded in a building. @7News pic.twitter.com/5Fpy1GPMIu — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) September 7, 2018

