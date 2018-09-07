SWAT team searching for suspect after fatal shooting in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A SWAT team is assisting with a search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Friday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 367 Hanover St. about 11 a.m. found a victim, who was transported a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Manchester police.

Authorities are now searching for a suspect, who was described as a white man who was last seen running away from the rear of 367 Hanover St.

A Manchester police SWAT team is currently searching for the suspect in the area of 332 Hanover St.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

The Office of Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald is assisting the Manchester Police Department with an investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)