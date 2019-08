DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - SWAT teams were called to a home in Dorchester after it was hit with a bullet Tuesday night.

Heavily armed police officers could be seen searching for a suspect at the house on Columbia Road after a report of shots fired came in earlier in the evening.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence at Columbia Rd. & Powellton Rd. in Dorchester. Police say they are searching for a suspect in connection to a ‘shots fired’ call from earlier tonight. #7News pic.twitter.com/fjdIUPZg4Z — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) August 7, 2019

