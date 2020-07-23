SWAT teams respond to Lowell home after reports of shots fired

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - SWAT teams were called to handle a shots fired incident in Lowell Thursday night.

Officers responding to reports of a man shooting a firearm near the intersection of Beech and 6th streets around 7:30 p.m. watched the suspect take off running back into his home, according to Captain James Hodgdon.

Shell casings scattered around the residence indicated that shots were fired.

North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team and negotiators were called in and they were able to convince the man, whose name was not released, to exit the home without a problem.

SWAT standoff has ended in Lowell near 6th and Beech. Neighbors say this started several hours ago. I'm told police were called about someone potentially armed. SWAT successfully negotiated a surrender without incident. #7News pic.twitter.com/fsBkvbuYXX — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 24, 2020

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

