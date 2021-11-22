MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - SWAT teams responded to a home in Manchester, New Hampshire where an assault suspect is believed to be barricaded inside on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault at 81 Bow St. around 6 a.m. set up a perimeter after learning that the suspect and victim were still inside the home, according to Manchester police.

Shortly before 8 a.m., police say the victim was safely rescued and transported to a hospital.

The suspect is believed to still be inside the home, police said.

SWAT personnel have been deployed and are using a loudspeaker to make announcements into the building.

People who live on Bow Street and the surrounding area are asked to shelter in place.

The public is also being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

