SWAT teams searching for shooter that left 1 man critically injured

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A SWAT team is assisting with a search for a suspect after a man was shot and critically injured Thursday evening in Revere, according to state police.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the Shirley Avenue neighborhood around 7:15 p.m. found a victim, who was transported a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, according to state police.

The victim is said to be in critical condition.

SWAT teams in accordance with Revere police and state police are searching for the shooter who they believe is inside a nearby home.

Revere Police Chief James Guido told 7News that they have obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

Guido said a fight broke out between about seven or eight people in front of the Cinco De Mayo Restaurant on Centennial Avenue when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot another individual.

Authorities say they know who the suspect is and are working to find him.

Several people were in the area at the time of the incident and reported hearing the gunfire.

“I just heard a big bang and I thought it was a firework,” Jimmy Othmer, who lives nearby, said. “It was like one single big shot.”

So far, one person has been taken into custody, according to Revere police. They say he is an accessory after the fact and is not believed to be the shooter.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

SWAT has arrived in Revere. They’re also using flood lights on a ladder truck to light up apartment building. A suspect related to earlier shooting believed to be inside. pic.twitter.com/XF7med6CoZ — Tim Caputo (@Tim_Caputo) July 19, 2019

