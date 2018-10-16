RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - A swaying camper collided into a box truck on Route 101 eastbound in Raymond, New Hampshire Monday, sending two drivers to the hospital.

Troopers responding to a car rollover just before 2 p.m. found that a camper being hauled by a pickup truck had started swaying before it collided with a box truck, state police said.

The collision caused the truck and camper to roll over off the side of the road, leaving behind a lot of debris.

The driver of the pickup truck, 50-year-old Mark Carnazzo of Revere, was transported to Elliott Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The box truck driver, 30-year-old Paul Bourassa of Rumford, Rhode Island, was taken to Exeter Hospital as a precaution.

The right lane of the highway closed for about 3.5 hours as crews worked to remove the vehicles, camper and debris.

The reason why the camper was swaying is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Trooper Christopher Pieniazek at 603-223-8490 or via email at christopher.pieniazek@dos.nh.gov.

