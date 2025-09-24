BOSTON (WHDH) - Something went missing in Boston’s Public Garden!

Most of the iconic “Make Way for Ducklings” statutes were wearing sweaters Tuesday, but Mama Duck was left out in the cold.

A note on the ground nearby said that someone stole a rugby shirt off that statue – with the person who left the note asking for the shirt to be returned, particularly with temperatures starting to get cooler as fall sets in.

