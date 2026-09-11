BOSTON (WHDH) - The Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for civilian bravery was awarded Friday morning at the State House after a moment of silence, and the names of victims of the 9/11 attacks with Massachusetts ties were read.

Sweeney, an Acton native and flight attendant on Flight 11, provided critical information to Logan Airport about the hijackers before losing her life.

Governor Maura Healey presented the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery to T.J. Swenson.

Swenson helped authorities stop a gunman who opened fire on Memorial Drive in Cambridge back in May.

Healey commended Swenson for recognizing the danger and putting the safety of others above his own.

The award was presented to Swenson by Sweeney’s daughter Anna, who spoke about her mother.

“My mother was a woman who in her final moments chose courage over fear, and grace over panic,” Anna said. “As my daughters grow older, they will know who their grandmother was. Not just how she died, but how she lived. With bravery, compassion, and unwavering resolve.”

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