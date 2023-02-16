CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sweeping changes are coming to the Cambridge Police Department after an officer-involved shooting last month, city officials say.

Officers will soon be equipped with body cameras. The department will also train officers to consider non-lethal options when responding to emergency calls.

In addition, city leaders say they are working to strengthen the city’s mental health resources.

The changes come after Cambridge Police shot and killed a 20-year-old man during a confrontation on January 4. Officers say they tried to get him to put a knife down before he charged at officers and was shot.

The victim’s family attorney says the new body cameras are a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)