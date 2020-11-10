Sweet deal: Easton families sending 100 pounds of Halloween candy to military families

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - While this Halloween wasn’t what Easton families had hoped, they’ve found a sweet use for their excess candy.

After talking about their candy surplus, neighbors Gabby Boynton and Jennifer Vessiropoulos decided to donate it to nonprofit Operation Stars & Stripes, which serves military families. And then they reached out to other families online.

“We posted something on Facebook, the Easton moms group, which basically exploded,” Boynton said. “We had no idea we were going to have such interest.”

At least 80 families in town made donations, resulting in more than 100 pounds of candy that’ll soon be shipped off.

“I’m really happy they got some candy since they couldn’t spend time with their families going trick or treating,” said Dio Vessiropoulos, Jennifer’s son.

“It’s unbelievable,” Boynton said. “We’re blown away by everyone’s generosity, it shows what a wonderful community that Easton is.”

