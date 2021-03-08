‘Sweet, genuine soul’: Community mourns Natick teen killed in car crash

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick residents and students mourned a junior killed in a car crash Saturday night, remembering him as an outgoing person who was also kind to everyone around him.

Giovanni “Gio” Taboh, a junior at Natick High School, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Canton, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the highway around 10:30 p.m. found multiple victims suffering from various injuries, officials said.

Taboh, who was ejected in the crash, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation is said to have indicated that Taboh was riding in a 2012 Jeep Wrangler with four passengers when the 17-year-old driver attempted to cross multiple lanes and collided with a 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by a 28-year-old woman.

Hundreds of students gathered at the high school for an impromptu memorial for Taboh, recalling him as a star athlete in track and soccer, an aspiring rapper and a warm friend.

“Whenever he walked into a room like it automatically lit up. Everyone always said he had this bright smile, and it was so true,” said Sarah Oliveira, Taboh’s girlfriend. “I wish there was more. I wish we had more time.”

“I grew up with Gio all throughout middle school. He was just a sweet, genuine soul,” Classmate Emma Foster said. “He’ll be missed so much.”

Another student added, “He was always the life of the party, he never made anyone feel any less than anyone else.”

Taboh was a phenomenal athlete in track and soccer who was loved and respected by his peers, Oliveira added.

Residents have set up a GoFundMe account to help Taboh’s parents.

Police are still investigating the crash.

