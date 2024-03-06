BOSTON (WHDH) - A Bruins fan in Sweden is over the moon after receiving a special gift from his favorite team.

Last month, Emilie Ferm, soccer coach for the Grunden Bois Sports Association for people with special needs in Sweden, surprised one of her athletes, Simon, with a Bruins hockey puck and Bobby Orr jersey from the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

In a video that went viral, Simon could be seen jumping for joy after receiving the gifts.

The video caught the attention of fellow Swede Linus Ullmark – who just happens to be the Bruins goalie. After seeing the emotional video,

Ullmark sent a video message to Simon along with a signed jersey of his own.

“How crazy is that?” Ferm asked Simon in a follow-up video.

“Very crazy!” Simon replies, hugging Ferm.

Ullmark, seeing the video of Simon overjoyed by his new Bruins jersey, responded on X, formerly Twitter, saying:

“It was very emotional for me to watch this as well! I’m happy that our small gesture made such an impact. It shows that even the smallest things in your own life could be so much bigger in someone else’s. You’re the man Simon and @GrundenBois !”

“I am very, very glad to have my favorite team as Boston,” Simon said in an interview with 7News.

