Sweltering save: FL deputy saves toddler from hot car

A Florida police officer reunites with the little girl he saved from her mother’s hot car.

Police responding to a report of a missing girl on June 17 found the girl sitting in her mother’s car alone. She had reportedly been left there for more than 12 hours in 80-degree heat, police say.

Intense footage from Seminole County Deputy Bill Dunn’s dashboard camera shows him sprinting to the car with a young girl in his arms.

Dunn says that when he opened the car door 110-degree steam poured out of the vehicle.

At this time he saw no signs of life in the toddler.

“I didn’t feel a pulse,” Dunn said.

The deputy rushed her into his cruiser, turned on the air conditioning and started heading towards the nearest hospital.

“Once the cold air hit her that’s when I started noticing her eyes kind of fluttering.”

Three days later the girl was released from the hospital and reunited with her hero.

Dunn said, “Sometimes we are able to have a moment like this that makes it all worthwhile.”

Police say the girl’s mother is now being charged with neglect.

