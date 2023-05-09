Following high demand from Taylor Swift fans, the MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis announced they will sell a new batch of train tickets for the musician’s concert series at Gillette Stadium.

In a statement, officials said additional Commuter Rail tickets for Swift’s shows on May 20 and 21 will go up for sale on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. “exclusively via the mTicket app.”

“Tickets will be released for the May 20 & 21 special event trains from Boston and Providence,” the announcement read. “No additional tickets will be released for the Friday, May 19 special event train from Boston.”

The decision came days after the original batch of Commuter Rail tickets for all three shows went up for sale on Friday, May 5. The tickets quickly sold out on the mTicket app and forced Swift fans to hit the road and scramble to the Commuter Rail’s Back Bay station, North Station, and South Station to buy tickets in-person.

Those tickets vanished quickly, as well, while numerous fans turned to social media and called on the MBTA to add more trains for the shows.

All three Swift concerts, featuring Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for two shows and Bridgers and Gracie Abrams on Sunday, are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night from May 19 through May 21.

Commuter Rail departure times include 4:05 p.m. from South Station, 4:10 p.m. from Back Bay and 4:30 from Dedham Corporate Center.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)