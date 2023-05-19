FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Taylor Swift superfans, rejoice – the first of the musician’s three sold-out “Eras Tour” shows kicks off tonight at Gillette Stadium.

SKY7-HD spotted seemingly endless lines stretching through the premises well before the gates opened at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The first of the world-famous singer and songwriter’s three concerts at Gillette Stadium is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. In total, all three shows are expected to bring some 200,000 people to the venue through Sunday night.

Fans clad in official merch, do-it-yourself-Swift-gear and cowboy boots told 7NEWS they were ecstatic as they waited for Swift’s latest Foxboro show.

There was plenty of Taylor-gating underway as well, with fans swapping stories and sharing in the excitement after making the trip, whether they travelled from down the interstate, across the country, or from another part of the world.

“We waited 23 years to look at her because we’re from India and she doesn’t come to India,” one fan told 7NEWS with a laugh.

Where many drove, some fans rode sold out MBTA concert trains from Boston to Foxboro. After a struggle for some first getting tickets to the show and later getting tickets on the train, fans at South Station were excited Friday before they even got to Gillette Stadium.

“We can’t wait to see you Taylor, we love you so much,” said one fan.

“A lot of planning, a lot of logistics, but it’s all worth it,” another said.

Back at Gillette, pre-concert festivities on Friday included swapping of friendship bracelets in a tradition inspired by one of the Taylor Swift’s songs.

“In the song ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid,’ she mentions friendship bracelets, and so it’s become a thing to trade them outside and while you’re waiting for Taylor Swift concerts,” one fan explained.

Police officials have reminded motorists that only those with tickets will be able to get near the stadium during the shows and people should prepare for traffic and seek alternate routes around the area during the concert if possible.

All three Swift concerts, featuring Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for two shows and Bridgers and Gracie Abrams on Sunday, are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night from beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday.

Even before Friday, activities around the shows were already in full swing Thursday as fans lined up in the cold to buy official tour merchandise at Gillette Stadium.

