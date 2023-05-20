FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Taylor Swift fans were rocking their ponchos on Saturday as they got ready to take in the musician’s second of three sold-out “Eras Tour” shows at Gillette Stadium.

In total, the shows are expected to bring some 200,000 people to the venue through Sunday night.

Police officials have reminded motorists that only those with tickets will be able to get near the stadium during the shows and people should prepare for traffic and seek alternate routes around the area during the concert if possible.

All three Swift concerts, featuring Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for two shows and Bridgers and Gracie Abrams on Sunday, are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Even earlier this week, activities around the shows were already in full swing Thursday as fans lined up in the cold to buy official tour merchandise at Gillette Stadium.

