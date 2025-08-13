FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state health officials are investigating a confirmed case of Vibrio vulnificus infection, a flesh-eating bacteria in Falmouth.

Officials say a swimmer with an open wound was exposed to it while swimming at Old Silver Beach.

The case is being investigated by Barnstable County’s disease case investigators. Officials say the infection is extremely uncommon.

Health experts say people can contract the virus by swimming with an open wound or eating raw seafood.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)