HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A swimmer died early Thursday morning after slipping under the water at a pond in Harvard, police said.

Harvard police in a statement said the incident started near 12:30 a.m. Thursday when a 911 caller told a dispatcher that their friend was no longer visible after going swimming at Bare Hill Pond.

Police said the caller reported last seeing their friend approximately 250 feet from shore.

Emergency crews responded and soon called on a mutual aid dive team involving crews from several area fire departments to aid in their search for the missing swimmer.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police said, divers found and recovered the swimmer’s body.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time,” police said.

In the wake of this incident, Harvard police urged members of the public to be cautious around bodies of water and to follow safety guidelines.

Police said the incident remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

