WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A swimmer has been injured in a shark attack in Wellfleet.

The attack occurred around noontime Saturday at Newcomb Hollow beach.

The attack reportedly left the swimmer with leg injuries.

There is no word yet on the condition of the victim.

