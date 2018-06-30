WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — The body of a swimmer has been recovered in Massachusetts.

WWLP-TV reports Wilbraham police pulled the body of a missing swimmer out of Chicopee River Friday night.

Officials say they are having a hard time locating the man’s family, so they will not release his age and name at this time.

The station says more than a dozen people needed to be rescued from the river around 5 p.m. Friday night due to strong currents where two rivers converged. Three people have been transported to an area hospital, and one more person remains unaccounted for.

