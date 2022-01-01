BOSTON (WHDH) -

Brave swimmers plunged into the water of South Boston in an annual New Year’s Day dip for to fight cancer on Saturday.

The L Street Brownies’ Polar Plunge has been around for more than a century, although it had to move down the beach to M Street this year due to construction at the L Street bathhouse. Swimmers from XS Brokers in Quincy raised more than $13,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund in honor of a co-worker’s wife.

Temperatures were warmer than in past years, but still not comfortable, Keith Kelleher said.

“It sure wakes you up,” Kelleher said. “I can’t feel my feet, I still can’t catch my breath.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)