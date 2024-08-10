BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of swimmers will hit the water Saturday for the 29th annual Swim Across America – Boston open water swim, which raises crucial funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Cancer Center.

The swimmers will be diving into the water at Castle Island at Pleasure Bay in South Boston. Swimmers can choose between three swimming options: a half-mile, a one-mile or a two-mile open water swim, and there will also be a fun Kids’ Splash for children under 8 years old.

In its 30 years of making waves to fight cancer, Swim Across America – Boston has been instrumental in raising more than $7 million for its Boston-area beneficiaries.

Swim Across America is a national nonprofit organization and offers open water and pool swims in 24 communities, from Boston to under the Golden Gate Bridge. Founded in 1987, Swim Across America has raised more than $100 million in the fight against cancer.

To learn more about Swim Across America – Boston or to register to swim, volunteer or donate, visit swimacrossamerica.org/Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)