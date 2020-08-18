Swimmers ordered out of the water after great white shark spotted off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A swimming location on Cape Cod has been was ordered closed for an hour on Tuesday after a confirmed great white shark sighting.

The shark was spotted in the area of Maguire Landing Beach in Wellfleet and the area was closed to swimming until 1:50 p.m. following a ping from a receiver, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

