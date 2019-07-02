Swimmers ordered out of the water after shark spotted 40 yards off Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers were ordered back to land after a white shark was spotted about 40 yards off a Wellfleet beach Tuesday.

The sighting occurred near Marconi Beach around 12 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The conservancy says at least 11 sharks were spotted in Cape Cody Bay on Monday, two of which were tagged.

Four other sharks were spotted off the Cape on Tuesday, including a 12-footer off Nauset Beach.

Shark tagged! @MassDMF’s Dr. @GregSkomal, working with Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, just tagged a ~12.5’ white shark ~1 mile off the north side of Nauset Beach. This was the 3rd shark tagged this season. pic.twitter.com/12vWo2w8dr — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 2, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)