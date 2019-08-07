ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach has been closed to swimming after a confirmed white shark sighting on Wednesday.

The shark was spotted 50 yards off Nauset Public Beach in Orleans at 11:50 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach has been ordered closed to swimming until 12:50 p.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

