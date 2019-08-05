Swimmers ordered out of water after confirmed white shark sighting off Cape Cod beach

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod beach has been closed to swimming after a confirmed white shark sighting on Monday.

The sighting occurred at about 1:45 p.m. after a shark was spotted by a state police helicopter swimming off Coast Guard Beach in Truro, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach has been closed to swimming until 2:45 p.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

