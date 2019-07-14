Swimmers ordered out of water after white shark sighting at Truro beach

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - For the second time this weekend, a Cape Cod beach was closed to swimming due to a white shark sighting, officials said.

Longnook Beach in Truro was closed to swimming for an hour Sunday afternoon after a confirmed shark sighting, according to the Truro Recreation Department.

The closure lasted from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

Several shark sightings prompted the closure of Head of the Meadow Beach on Saturday.

