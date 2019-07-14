Swimmers ordered out of water after white shark sighting at Truro beach

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - For the second time this weekend, a Cape Cod beach was closed to swimming due to a white shark sighting, officials said.
Longnook Beach in Truro was closed to swimming for an hour Sunday afternoon after a confirmed shark sighting, according to the Truro Recreation Department.
The closure lasted from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Several shark sightings prompted the closure of Head of the Meadow Beach on Saturday.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)