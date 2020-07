PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A beach in Plymouth was closed after a confirmed shark sighting Friday afternoon, officials said.

Crews closed the White Horse Beach area after the confirmed sighting shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth Harbormaster.

Lifeguards ordered all swimmers out of the water.

No other information was immediately available.

@Plymouth_Harbor crew checking the white horse beach area after a confirmed shark sighting. Lifeguards ordered people out of the water and red flags will be flying at Town beaches. pic.twitter.com/fsK4IFIYJb — PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) July 4, 2020

