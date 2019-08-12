Swimmers ordered out of water at Plymouth beaches for 24 hours

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers were ordered out of the water Monday after a shark was spotted breaching in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Harbormaster confirmed that swimming has been prohibited for 24 hours after a fisherman saw the shark breach and steal a fish from his line around 3 p.m.

The beaches are not fully closed to the public. Land activities are still permitted.

