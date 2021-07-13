DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported shark sighting prompted the temporary ban of swimming at Duxbury Beach on Tuesday morning.
Shark flags were flying at the beach following the reported sighting just before 7 a.m., according to Duxbury Beach Operations.
The harbormaster responded to the area.
The water has since been reopened for swimming.
Beachgoers are told to be safe and aware of their surroundings, and to not swim near seals.
