DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported shark sighting prompted the temporary ban of swimming at Duxbury Beach on Tuesday morning.

Shark flags were flying at the beach following the reported sighting just before 7 a.m., according to Duxbury Beach Operations.

The harbormaster responded to the area.

The water has since been reopened for swimming.

Beachgoers are told to be safe and aware of their surroundings, and to not swim near seals.

Swimming is back open at Duxbury Beach. This is a swim at your own risk situation. Be aware of your surroundings and do not swim near seals. Any questions please ask a staff member. — Duxbury Beach Operations (@BeachDuxbury) July 13, 2021

Shark sighting reported this AM before 7. No swimming at this time. Shark flags flying. Harbormaster responded to area. Be safe and aware of your surroundings. Don’t swim near seals! Lifeguards are on duty and will open swimming later today. — Duxbury Beach Operations (@BeachDuxbury) July 13, 2021

