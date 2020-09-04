Swimmers warned as Portuguese men o’ war begin to inhabit a Westport beach

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers are urged to use caution when getting in the water at a Westport beach after an influx of men o’ war were spotted in the area.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation said they have posted purple flags around Horseneck Beach State Reservation to indicate the presence of the dangerous marine animal.

The sting of the organism, also known as “floating terror,” can be very painful and last up to several hours. It is rarely deadly to humans.

