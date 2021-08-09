PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials have recommended reopening a popular state beach for swimming, but six other beaches remain off-limits to bathers because of high bacteria counts.

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Sunday said swimming could safely resume at Scarborough State Beach South in Narragansett. Scarborough was among seven beaches where swimming was discouraged starting last Friday, after two days of heavy rain raised bacteria levels.

The six beaches where people are still being encouraged to stay out of the water include YMCA Camp Fuller in South Kingstown and five others in Newport — Fort Adams State Park Beach, Kings Park Beach, Gooseberry Beach, Hazard’s Beach and Spouting Rock Beach.

Health officials say they’ll continue to monitor and review beach water quality and the swimming situation may change.

