Switch fire on tracks causes delays on Blue Line

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A switch fire on train tracks near Revere Beach Station is causing delays on the Blue Line Tuesday morning, the MBTA said.

Photos shared on Twitter by Paul Koolloian showed Revere firefighters working to extinguish the small fire.

Revere

Revere Beach Train Station

Fire in a switching u it on the tracks. Ok for media use with credit to Paul Koolloian pic.twitter.com/x6OpYdmbGV — Paul Koolloian (@paulkoolloian) February 26, 2019

Residual delays of up to 15 minutes are expected due to the fire department activity.

No additional information was available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)