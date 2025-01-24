Many experienced long delays during the evening commute leaving South Station Thursday night.

Amtrak says the delays were due to a switch issue.

Passengers were left frustrated by the long wait times.

“We get just before Forest Hills, Hyde Park was the next stop, that’s what they said. And we just stopped. And we sat there for a good two hours. The conductor would come on every half hour or so and say there was no news, no update,” said one passenger.

7NEWS was been told the switch issue has been resolved.

