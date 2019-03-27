Synthetic alcohol could soon make hangovers, liver damage a thing of the past

(WHDH) — A new type of alcohol that makes you feel intoxicated but doesn’t cause hangovers or liver damage may soon be available.

The Independent reports that researchers are developing “Alcarelle,” a synthetic form of alcohol that packs all the same effects with none of the downsides that accompany the traditional kind.

The synthetic alcohol is designed to induce tipsiness while avoiding receptors that result in adverse side effects, such as pulse-pounding headaches that often arise after a night of drinking.

Consumers will also have the power to choose how much of an effect they want synthetic alcohol to have on them.

Scientist David Nutt told The Guardian that the new concoction could hit the market within five years.

“If the science is right, and if it’s easy to mask the taste, I think it’s got a great chance,” he told the news outlet.

The product has yet to undergo safety testing.

