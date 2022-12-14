Much of the state is expected to see a wintry mix Friday, with some communities in western and central Mass preparing for plowable snow and officials in New Hampshire and Vermont bracing for more than a foot.

The system will play out throughout the day Friday and bring rain to the Boston area to I-495, a wintry mix that switches over to rain to much of the central part of the state, and 6 to 12 inches of snow to some communities in the Berkshires and western Mass.

Read the 7WEATHER blog.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox