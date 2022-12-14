Much of the state is expected to see a wintry mix Friday, with some communities in western and central Mass preparing for plowable snow and officials in New Hampshire and Vermont bracing for more than a foot.

The system will play out throughout the day Friday and bring rain to the Boston area to I-495, a wintry mix that switches over to rain to much of the central part of the state, and 6 to 12 inches of snow to some communities in the Berkshires and western Mass.

