BOSTON (WHDH) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a storm system moves into the region that is expected to bring up to 6 inches of snow to some areas.

Communities east of I-95, where it will remain above freezing as the system moves through Thursday night, can expect to see rain. Between I-95 and I-495, towns could see a coating up to an inch and parts of western Massachusetts could see between 2 and 6 inches of snow to fall.

On Wednesday, road crews could be seen preparing to pre-treat roads across the state and clear snow that falls during the storm.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox