BOSTON (WHDH) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a storm system moves into the region that is expected to bring up to 6 inches of snow to some areas.

Communities east of I-95, where it will remain above freezing as the system moves through Thursday night, can expect to see rain. Between I-95 and I-495, towns could see a coating up to an inch and parts of western Massachusetts could see between 2 and 6 inches of snow to fall.

On Wednesday, road crews could be seen preparing to pre-treat roads across the state and clear snow that falls during the storm.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)