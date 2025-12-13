BOSTON (WHDH) - Much of Massachusetts is slated to receive another round of snow throughout the day Sunday, with some communities preparing up to 6 inches of snow.

Saturday will be dry and breezy with temperatures in the 20s with occasional flurries in some locations. The snow will become widespread across the state between after 10 p.m. and last into the day on Sunday.

Much of the northern half of the state will see a coating to an inch of snow. Cities and towns along the coast and south of I-495 can expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow, the South Coast could see between 2 and 4 inches and the Cape and Islands are expected to get 4 to 6 inches.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)