BOSTON (WHDH) - CVS is working to resolve a network connection issue causing a system outage that is preventing some of its pharmacies from filling prescriptions, the company said Tuesday.

On social media, many customers said they cannot pick up their medication, or have not been able to get flu or COVID-19 shots at some pharmacies.

CVS says most of its stores will still be able to fill prescriptions.

The outage comes a day after Amazon Web Services experienced issues of its own, bringing down a signifcant portion of the internet’s biggest apps, platforms, sites and services including Zoom, Canvas, Snapchat, Roblox, and McDonald’s.

