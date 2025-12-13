BOSTON (WHDH) - Much of Massachusetts is slated to receive another round of snow overnight and into Sunday, with some communities preparing up to 4 inches of snow.

Saturday will be dry and breezy with temperatures in the 20s with occassional flurries in some locations. The snow will become widespread across the state between 7 and 10 p.m. and last into the day on Sunday.

Much of the northern half of the state will see a coating to an inch of snow. Cities and towns along the coast and south of I-495 can expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow, and the South Coast and Cape and Islands could get 2 to 4 inches.

