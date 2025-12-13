BOSTON (WHDH) - Much of Massachusetts is slated to receive another round of snow overnight and into Sunday, with some communities preparing up to 4 inches of snow.

Saturday will be dry and breezy with temperatures in the 20s with occassional flurries in some locations. The snow will become widespread across the state between 7 and 10 p.m. and last into the day on Sunday.

Much of the northern half of the state will see a coating to an inch of snow. Cities and towns along the coast and south of I-495 can expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow, and the South Coast and Cape and Islands could get 2 to 4 inches.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox