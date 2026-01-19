BOSTON (WHDH) - A snowstorm that is making its way through the region overnight is expected to drop up to 6 inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts.

The snow is expected to last until midnight, with much of eastern and southeastern Massachusetts set to receive between 3 and 6 inches of snow. Central and Western Mass., meanwhile, is expected to get between a coating and 3 inches of snow.

As the storm clears out, temperatures will plummet, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s.

MassDOT says highway crews are out in force to clear roadways across the state.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)